On Wednesday, September 27 at 7:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (84-73) host the Oakland Athletics (48-109) at Target Field. Pablo Lopez will get the ball for the Twins, while Joey Estes will take the mound for the Athletics.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (11-8, 3.65 ERA) vs Estes - OAK (0-1, 9.64 ERA)

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 106 times and won 64, or 60.4%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 153 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (30.7%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win two times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

