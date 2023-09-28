The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Athletics.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

In 61.4% of his 83 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has an RBI in 25 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32.5% of his games this season (27 of 83), with two or more runs four times (4.8%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .239 AVG .296 .320 OBP .373 .425 SLG .467 13 XBH 12 6 HR 5 21 RBI 19 36/16 K/BB 42/12 1 SB 0

