Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

PACT Charter High School at North Community High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on September 28
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Como Park High School at Edison High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Brooklyn Center High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Anthony Village High School at DeLaSalle High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • Conference: Tri-Metro
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South High School at Fridley High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Columbia Heights High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Community High School at Washburn High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • Conference: Minneapolis City
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Orono High School at Mound Westonka High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Minnetrista, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Roosevelt High School at Patrick Henry High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • Conference: Minneapolis City
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Eden Prairie High School at Wayzata High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • Conference: Lake
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

