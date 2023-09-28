Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Hennepin County, Minnesota. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
PACT Charter High School at North Community High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Como Park High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Brooklyn Center High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Anthony Village High School at DeLaSalle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South High School at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Columbia Heights High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Community High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orono High School at Mound Westonka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Minnetrista, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eden Prairie High School at Wayzata High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Lake
- How to Stream: Watch Here
