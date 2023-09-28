Lions vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Lions (2-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field in an NFC North battle.
Before the Lions take on the Packers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Lions vs. Packers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|1.5
|45.5
|-125
|+105
Lions vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats
Detroit Lions
- Lions games last season went over this contest's total of 45.5 points 12 times.
- Detroit's matchups last season had an average total of 49.0, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lions were 10-5-0 against the spread last season.
- The Lions finished with a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).
- Detroit had a record of 2-2 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (50%).
Green Bay Packers
- The Packers played seven games last season that ended with a combined score above 45.5 points.
- The average over/under for Green Bay's matchups last year was 44.5, 1.0 fewer point than this game's point total.
- The Packers had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Last season, the Packers won three out of the six games in which they were the underdog.
- Green Bay had a record of 2-2 when it was set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers last season.
Lions vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Lions
|26.6
|5
|25.1
|28
|49.0
|12
|Packers
|21.8
|14
|21.8
|17
|44.5
|7
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.0
|50.6
|47.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.4
|27.2
|25.2
|ATS Record
|10-5-0
|7-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-3
|4-3
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|43.2
|45.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|24.9
|25.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|5-4-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-6
|4-4
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|1-0
|2-3
