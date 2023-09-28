Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Ramsey County, Minnesota this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Eastview High School at Burnsville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28

6:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Burnsville, MN

Burnsville, MN Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Como Park High School at Edison High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28

6:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Highland Park Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29

6:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Roseville High School at Buffalo High School