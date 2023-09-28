Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Ramsey County, Minnesota this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Eastview High School at Burnsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Burnsville, MN
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Como Park High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Highland Park Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseville High School at Buffalo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Buffalo, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
