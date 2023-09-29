Want to know how to stream high school football games in Brown County, Minnesota this week? We have the information here.

    • Brown County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Madelia High School at New Ulm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: New Ulm, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Springfield High School at Sleepy Eye High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
    • Conference: Tomahawk
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School at Pipestone Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Pipestone, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

