Jorge Polanco vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .254 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 79 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Polanco has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (38.0%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (17.7%).
- He has scored in 32 games this season (40.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.271
|AVG
|.236
|.347
|OBP
|.323
|.529
|SLG
|.375
|22
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|44/18
|K/BB
|43/18
|2
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.69 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (227 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.42 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.42, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .330 batting average against him.
