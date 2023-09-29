Looking for how to stream high school football games in Koochiching County, Minnesota this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Ramsey County
  • Anoka County
  • Dakota County
  • Hennepin County

    • Koochiching County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    International Falls High School at Crosby-Ironton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Crosby, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cherry School at Littlefork-Big Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Littlefork, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.