Kyle Farmer vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Farmer is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 56.8% of his games this season (63 of 111), with more than one hit 15 times (13.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (9.9%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has an RBI in 32 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.280
|AVG
|.229
|.350
|OBP
|.279
|.429
|SLG
|.392
|14
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|24
|42/11
|K/BB
|43/11
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.69 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (227 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (3-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.42 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.42, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .330 against him.
