Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Martin County, Minnesota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Martin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Fairmont, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School at Alden-Conger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Alden, MN
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
