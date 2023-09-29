High school football is happening this week in Mower County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Ramsey County
  • Dakota County
  • Hennepin County
  • Anoka County

    • Mower County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Grand Meadow High School at Southland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Adams, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LeRoy-Ostrander High School at Lanesboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Lanesboro, MN
    • Conference: Southeast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.