Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mower County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Mower County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Mower County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Grand Meadow High School at Southland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Adams, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LeRoy-Ostrander High School at Lanesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lanesboro, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
