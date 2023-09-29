Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Otter Tail County, Minnesota this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Brandon-Evansville High School at Hillcrest Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Fergus Falls, MN
    • Conference: Little Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Breckenridge Senior High School at Parkers Prairie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

