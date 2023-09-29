Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otter Tail County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Otter Tail County, Minnesota this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Brandon-Evansville High School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- Conference: Little Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge Senior High School at Parkers Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.