Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stearns County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Stearns County, Minnesota. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Stearns County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Maple Lake High School at Kimball High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Kimball, MN
- Conference: Central Minnesota
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.