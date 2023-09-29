Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (85-74) against the Colorado Rockies (58-101) at Coors Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (11-10) against the Rockies and Ty Blach (3-3).

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Twins have won 65, or 60.2%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Minnesota is 16-10 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
  • Minnesota is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 755 total runs this season.
  • The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 23 Angels L 1-0 Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
September 24 Angels W 9-3 Joe Ryan vs Andrew Wantz
September 26 Athletics W 11-3 Bailey Ober vs Paul Blackburn
September 27 Athletics W 6-4 Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
September 28 Athletics L 2-1 Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
September 29 @ Rockies - Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
September 30 @ Rockies - Kenta Maeda vs TBA
October 1 @ Rockies - Bailey Ober vs Chase Anderson

