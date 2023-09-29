Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (85-74) against the Colorado Rockies (58-101) at Coors Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (11-10) against the Rockies and Ty Blach (3-3).

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have won 65, or 60.2%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota is 16-10 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 755 total runs this season.

The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

