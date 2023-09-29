Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Watonwan County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Watonwan County, Minnesota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Watonwan County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Madelia High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murray County Central High School at St. James High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Saint James, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
