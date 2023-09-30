The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) will play their SEC-rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGR Alabama (-14) 46.5 -650 +450 FanDuel Alabama (-14.5) 46.5 -710 +490

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Alabama has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once when favored by 14 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Mississippi State has won one game against the spread this season.

Alabama & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 To Win the SEC +375 Bet $100 to win $375 Mississippi State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

