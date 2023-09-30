Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Matt Koch on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Matt Koch

Matt Koch TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 52 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 31.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .234 AVG .299 .318 OBP .374 .416 SLG .467 13 XBH 12 6 HR 5 21 RBI 19 37/16 K/BB 42/12 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings