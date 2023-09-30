Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carver County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Carver County, Minnesota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Carver County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Chaska High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Northfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.