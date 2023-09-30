The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1), with college football's 10th-ranked pass offense, meet the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) and their 13th-ranked air attack on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 66.5 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

LSU vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-2.5) 66.5 -145 +120 FanDuel LSU (-2.5) 67.5 -144 +118

Week 5 Odds

LSU vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

LSU has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Ole Miss has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Rebels have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

LSU & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

LSU To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the SEC +375 Bet $100 to win $375 Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

