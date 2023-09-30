The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas will include Maria Gabriela Lopez in the field from September 29-30 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Lopez at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Lopez Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Maria Gabriela Lopez Insights

Lopez has finished under par 12 times and scored 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Lopez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Lopez has finished in the top five in one of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

Lopez has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 30 -3 280 0 16 2 4 $762,692

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,025 yards, which is longer than the 6,438-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 138 yards shorter than the average course Lopez has played in the past year (6,576).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Lopez's Last Time Out

Lopez finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was strong enough to place her in the 83rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Lopez was better than 64% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Lopez recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lopez recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Lopez recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that most recent competition, Lopez's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Lopez ended the Kroger Queen City Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lopez outperformed the field's average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.