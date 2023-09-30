Max Kepler and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies and Matt Koch on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Matt Koch

Matt Koch TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 47 extra-base hits.

In 59.2% of his games this season (74 of 125), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 23 games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 45 games this year (36.0%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 66 .291 AVG .230 .357 OBP .310 .539 SLG .425 25 XBH 22 12 HR 11 34 RBI 29 50/21 K/BB 55/24 0 SB 1

