Max Kepler and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies and Matt Koch on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Matt Koch
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 47 extra-base hits.
  • In 59.2% of his games this season (74 of 125), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 23 games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 45 games this year (36.0%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 66
.291 AVG .230
.357 OBP .310
.539 SLG .425
25 XBH 22
12 HR 11
34 RBI 29
50/21 K/BB 55/24
0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 230 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Koch will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 32-year-old righty has 37 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • He has a 5.40 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .278 against him over his 37 games this season.
