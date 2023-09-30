Michael A. Taylor -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Matt Koch on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Matt Koch

Matt Koch TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .219 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 24 walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 61 of 118 games this season (51.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (12.7%).

In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.0% of his games this season, Taylor has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (31.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 55 .232 AVG .204 .281 OBP .266 .468 SLG .414 19 XBH 17 13 HR 8 30 RBI 22 71/12 K/BB 58/12 7 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings