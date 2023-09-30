The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Minnesota is averaging 21.3 points per game on offense (106th in the FBS), and ranks 50th on the other side of the ball with 21 points allowed per game. Louisiana's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FBS with 38.8 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 27.5 points per game, which ranks 90th.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on BTN.

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Minnesota Louisiana 341 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 479.5 (25th) 364.5 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.5 (52nd) 191.3 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.3 (4th) 149.8 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (64th) 5 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (103rd) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (74th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 599 pass yards for Minnesota, completing 55.1% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 75 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 87 times for 532 yards (133 per game), scoring four times.

Sean Tyler has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 136 yards (34 per game).

Corey Crooms has hauled in 16 catches for 196 yards (49 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Daniel Jackson has put up a 163-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 31 targets.

Lemeke Brockington has hauled in five grabs for 73 yards, an average of 18.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge leads Louisiana with 508 yards on 39-of-69 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 77 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jacob Kibodi has run for 311 yards on 33 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Dre'lyn Washington has run for 191 yards across 21 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Harvey Broussard leads his team with 147 receiving yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard has totaled 140 receiving yards (35 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Robert Williams has racked up 137 reciving yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

