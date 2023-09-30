The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

Oklahoma ranks 33rd in total defense this season (310.8 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 506.8 total yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, Iowa State is posting 21.0 points per contest (108th-ranked). It ranks 26th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (16.5 points allowed per game).

Read on for all the details on how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Oklahoma Iowa State 506.8 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.3 (118th) 310.8 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.5 (19th) 157.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.3 (124th) 349.0 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.0 (84th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has compiled 1,227 yards (306.8 ypg) on 92-of-118 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 58 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tawee Walker has 176 rushing yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

Marcus Major has carried the ball 32 times for 133 yards (33.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony's leads his squad with 371 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Nic Anderson has caught eight passes for 223 yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jalil Farooq has been the target of 15 passes and compiled 10 receptions for 204 yards, an average of 51.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has compiled 897 yards (224.3 ypg) while completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 45 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Cartevious Norton, has carried the ball 43 times for 126 yards (31.5 per game).

Eli Sanders has collected 71 yards (on 20 carries) with one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel's 202 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 catches on 30 targets with one touchdown.

Daniel Jackson has 10 receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 168 yards (42.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jayden Higgins' 13 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 153 yards (38.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma or Iowa State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.