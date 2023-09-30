Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rice County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Rice County, Minnesota this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Rice County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Chaska High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Northfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.