The Dayton Flyers (2-2) hit the road for a Pioneer League showdown against the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton ranks 87th in scoring defense this year (31.3 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FCS with 34.8 points per game. With 21 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, St. Thomas (MN) ranks 80th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 85th, surrendering 30.8 points per contest.

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Dayton Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: Welcome Stadium

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Dayton Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Dayton 308.5 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.5 (30th) 256 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.3 (20th) 161.5 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (16th) 147 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184 (75th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has thrown for 337 yards on 58.2% passing while recording two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Shawn Shipman has rushed for 420 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Hope Adebayo has compiled 172 yards on 43 carries with two touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy has hauled in 206 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Bryce Boyd has totaled 82 receiving yards (20.5 yards per game) on six receptions.

Jacob Wildermuth's four targets have resulted in seven catches for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has 536 passing yards for Dayton, completing 57.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and one interception this season.

Michael Neel has 349 rushing yards on 70 carries with three touchdowns.

Cole Dow has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 178 yards (44.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow's 198 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has collected eight receptions and two touchdowns.

Joe Swanson has put together a 143-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 10 targets.

Derek Willits has compiled 11 grabs for 137 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per game.

