Texas vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0), boasting the 12th-ranked rushing attack in the country, will hit the field against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) and the 19th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Longhorns are heavily favored, by 17 points. The over/under in this outing is 64 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Kansas matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Kansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-17)
|64
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Texas (-17)
|63.5
|-850
|+570
Texas vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Texas has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have covered the spread once when favored by 17 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Kansas has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
Texas & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the Big 12
|-130
|Bet $130 to win $100
|Kansas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
