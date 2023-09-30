Trevor Larnach -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Matt Koch on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Rockies.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Matt Koch

Matt Koch TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach has seven doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 walks while hitting .217.

Larnach has gotten a hit in 30 of 56 games this season (53.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (12.5%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Larnach has driven home a run in 22 games this year (39.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .247 AVG .191 .371 OBP .271 .420 SLG .404 9 XBH 8 2 HR 5 16 RBI 20 29/16 K/BB 40/11 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings