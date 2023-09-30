Twins vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (86-74) and the Colorado Rockies (58-102) clashing at Coors Field (on September 30) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Twins.
The Twins will give the ball to Emilio Pagan (4-2), while the Rockies' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 13 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 66, or 60.6%, of those games.
- Minnesota is 57-39 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 762 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Joe Ryan vs Andrew Wantz
|September 26
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Bailey Ober vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|W 7-6
|Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
|September 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Emilio Pagán vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Chase Anderson
