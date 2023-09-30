Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (86-74) and the Colorado Rockies (58-102) clashing at Coors Field (on September 30) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Twins.

The Twins will give the ball to Emilio Pagan (4-2), while the Rockies' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 13 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 66, or 60.6%, of those games.

Minnesota is 57-39 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 762 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule