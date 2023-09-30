Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will attempt to take down Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies when the teams square off on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fourth-best in MLB action with 229 total home runs.

Minnesota is seventh in baseball with a .426 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .242 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

Minnesota is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (762 total).

The Twins rank 11th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.198).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Emilio Pagan starts for the first time this season for the Twins.

The 32-year-old righty has appeared in relief 65 times this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Joe Ryan Andrew Wantz 9/26/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away Emilio Pagán - 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

