The Colorado Rockies (58-102) will look to Elehuris Montero, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Minnesota Twins (86-74) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Coors Field.

Emilio Pagan (4-2) will start for the Twins in this matchup. The Rockies, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Twins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pagan - MIN (4-2, 3.03 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emilio Pagán

Pagan gets the nod for the Twins and will make his first start of the season.

The 32-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 65 times already this year, but will make his first start.

He has pitched to a 3.03 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 65 games.

Emilio Pagán vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 712 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 1354 hits, 14th in baseball, with 158 home runs (28th in the league).

