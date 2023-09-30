Willi Castro vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Willi Castro and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies and Matt Koch on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Matt Koch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.
- In 58.2% of his games this season (64 of 110), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (20.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (27 of 110), with more than one RBI six times (5.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (41.8%), including nine multi-run games (8.2%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|59
|.260
|AVG
|.254
|.351
|OBP
|.323
|.480
|SLG
|.363
|19
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/17
|K/BB
|55/14
|15
|SB
|16
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.70 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (230 total, 1.4 per game).
- Koch takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief 37 times this season.
- In 37 appearances this season, he has a 5.40 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .278 against him.
