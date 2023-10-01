Jorge Polanco -- hitting .225 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (17.5%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Polanco has driven home a run in 30 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (40.0%), including four games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .271 AVG .238 .347 OBP .323 .529 SLG .374 22 XBH 10 9 HR 5 29 RBI 19 44/18 K/BB 44/18 2 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings