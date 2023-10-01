Jorge Polanco vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- hitting .225 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Read More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- Polanco has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (17.5%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Polanco has driven home a run in 30 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (40.0%), including four games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.271
|AVG
|.238
|.347
|OBP
|.323
|.529
|SLG
|.374
|22
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|44/18
|K/BB
|44/18
|2
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.75).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (234 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.42, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
