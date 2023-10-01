Will Kirk Cousins Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 4?
Should you bet on Kirk Cousins finding his way into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Cousins will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)
- This season Cousins has racked up four carries for 17 yards (5.7 per game).
- Cousins has not scored a rushing touchdown in three games.
Kirk Cousins Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|33
|44
|344
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|31
|44
|364
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|32
|50
|367
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
Rep Kirk Cousins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.