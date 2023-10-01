With the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) and the Carolina Panthers (0-3) squaring off on October 1 at Bank of America Stadium, Kirk Cousins and Andy Dalton will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Vikings vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Kirk Cousins vs. Andy Dalton Matchup

Kirk Cousins 2023 Stats Andy Dalton 3 Games Played 1 69.6% Completion % 58.6% 1,075 (358.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 361 (361) 9 Touchdowns 2 2 Interceptions 0 17 (5.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 11 (11) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Kirk Cousins Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 276.5 yards

: Over/Under 276.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Panthers Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Panthers rank 25th in the NFL with 27 points allowed per game, and they rank 13th in total yards allowed with 329 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina's defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 577 passing yards allowed this year (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Panthers' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks sixth-to-last in the league with 136.7 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 22nd in the NFL with 4.5 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Carolina ranks 18th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 61.5%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is fifth (30.8%).

Vikings Defensive Stats

