Kyle Farmer -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Farmer is hitting .256 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Farmer will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last games.

In 64 of 112 games this year (57.1%) Farmer has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has homered in 11 games this season (9.8%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.

Farmer has driven in a run in 33 games this season (29.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 38.4% of his games this season (43 of 112), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 56 GP 55 .280 AVG .234 .350 OBP .283 .429 SLG .392 14 XBH 13 5 HR 6 21 RBI 25 42/11 K/BB 43/11 0 SB 2

