The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.484) thanks to 48 extra-base hits.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this season (75 of 126), with multiple hits 33 times (26.2%).

Looking at the 126 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (19.0%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (11.1%).

In 43.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 67 .291 AVG .230 .357 OBP .309 .539 SLG .435 25 XBH 23 12 HR 12 34 RBI 32 50/21 K/BB 56/24 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings