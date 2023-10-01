Max Kepler vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.484) thanks to 48 extra-base hits.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this season (75 of 126), with multiple hits 33 times (26.2%).
- Looking at the 126 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (19.0%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (11.1%).
- In 43.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|67
|.291
|AVG
|.230
|.357
|OBP
|.309
|.539
|SLG
|.435
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|50/21
|K/BB
|56/24
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (234 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.42, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
