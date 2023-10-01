How to Watch the Twins vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 1
Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Bailey Ober, who is the named starter for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank third-best in baseball with 233 total home runs.
- Minnesota is seventh in MLB, slugging .428.
- The Twins are 20th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
- Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (776 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.202).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Ober (8-6) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Ober is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the year in this game.
- Ober is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Paul Blackburn
|9/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Estes
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Ty Blach
|9/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Away
|Emilio Pagán
|Matt Koch
|10/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Chase Anderson
