The Minnesota Vikings' (0-3) injury report heading into their matchup with the Carolina Panthers (0-3) currently features six players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 1 from Bank of America Stadium.

In their last outing, the Vikings were beaten by the Los Angeles Chargers 28-24.

The Panthers are coming off of a loss to the Seattle Seahawks by the score of 37-27.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Jones II OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Byron Murphy CB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle Questionable Garrett Bradbury C Back Questionable Lewis Cine S Hamstring Out Jaren Hall QB NIR - Personal Questionable

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Groin Questionable Bradley Bozeman OL Quadricep Full Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Hamstring Out C.J. Henderson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Frankie Luvu LB Hip Questionable Taylor Moton OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice D.J. Chark WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chandler Zavala OG Calf Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Mingo WR Concussion Questionable LaBryan Ray DT Finger Limited Participation In Practice Bryce Young QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Vikings vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

FOX

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings sport the 27th-ranked defense this season (382.3 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 406.0 yards per game.

The Vikings are putting up 23.0 points per game on offense this season (15th in NFL), and they are giving up 27.3 points per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Vikings rank 25th in pass defense this season (261.7 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 339.7 passing yards per game.

While Minnesota's run defense ranks 19th with 120.7 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been worse, ranking second-worst (66.3 rushing yards per game).

With two forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against nine turnovers committed (32nd in NFL), the Vikings' -7 turnover margin is the second-worst in the league.

Vikings vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-4.5)

Vikings (-4.5) Moneyline: Vikings (-225), Panthers (+180)

Vikings (-225), Panthers (+180) Total: 46.5 points

