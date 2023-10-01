The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) will attempt to end their three-game losing streak October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium against the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who have lost three games in a row.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Vikings and the Panthers.

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 4.5 46.5 -225 +180

Vikings vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota's contests this year have an average total of 48.8, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings have not covered the spread in a game this season (0-2-1).

The Vikings have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they lost.

Minnesota has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have combined with their opponent to score more than 46.5 points only once this season.

The average over/under for Carolina's contests this season is 40.8, 5.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Panthers have yet to win a game against the spread this year (0-2-1).

The Panthers have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Carolina has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Vikings vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 23.0 15 27.3 24 48.8 2 3 Panthers 18.0 24 27.0 23 40.8 1 3

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 49.0 48.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 25.0 27.0 ATS Record 0-2-1 0-2-0 0-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.8 39.5 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21.0 23.0 ATS Record 0-2-1 0-0-1 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

