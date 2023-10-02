The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) hit the road to play the New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Seahawks vs. Giants Insights

This year, the Seahawks put up 3.7 fewer points per game (29) than the Giants surrender (32.7).

New York scores 14.3 points per game, 15 fewer than Seattle allows (29.3).

The Seahawks rack up 29 fewer yards per game (332.7) than the Giants allow per matchup (361.7).

New York collects 253.3 yards per game, 154 fewer yards than the 407.3 Seattle allows.

This season, the Seahawks run for 33.7 fewer yards per game (104.3) than the Giants allow per outing (138).

New York rushes for 88 yards per game, 8.7 more yards than the 79.3 Seattle allows.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (0).

This year New York has turned the ball over five times, two more than Seattle's takeaways (3).

Seahawks Away Performance

Seattle accumulated 248.9 passing yards per game in away games last season (17.5 more than overall), and allowed 225.5 in road games (14 more than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Los Angeles L 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 at Detroit W 37-31 FOX 9/24/2023 Carolina W 37-27 CBS 10/2/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 10/22/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/29/2023 Cleveland - FOX

Giants Home Performance

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Dallas L 40-0 NBC 9/17/2023 at Arizona W 31-28 FOX 9/21/2023 at San Francisco L 30-12 Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle - ABC/ESPN 10/8/2023 at Miami - FOX 10/15/2023 at Buffalo - NBC 10/22/2023 Washington - CBS

