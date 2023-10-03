Matt Wallner vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Wallner -- with a slugging percentage of .586 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on October 3 at 4:38 PM ET. The teams will square off to begin the AL Wild Card Series.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Wallner has had a hit in 34 of 72 games this season (47.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 72), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this year (27.8%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (18.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 72 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.265
|AVG
|.229
|.394
|OBP
|.339
|.581
|SLG
|.417
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|15
|47/15
|K/BB
|33/13
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (12-9 with a 3.16 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 185 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.16 ERA ranks sixth, 1.178 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.