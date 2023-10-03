Michael A. Taylor vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .217 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 51.3% of his 119 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.6% of them.
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (16%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has had an RBI in 33 games this year (27.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (31.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.232
|AVG
|.200
|.281
|OBP
|.269
|.468
|SLG
|.406
|19
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|22
|71/12
|K/BB
|59/14
|7
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (12-9) to the mound to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.16 ERA and 237 strikeouts through 185 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.16), 19th in WHIP (1.178), and third in K/9 (11.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.