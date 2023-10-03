The AL Wild Card Series kicks off Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET when the Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays live from Target Field, and airing on ESPN. Kevin Gausman is expected to start for the Blue Jays, while the Twins will send out Pablo Lopez.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Blue Jays -110 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Time: 4:38 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 67-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.4% of those games).

Minnesota has a 67-46 record (winning 59.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times this season for an 82-73-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-34 40-41 34-34 53-40 66-57 21-17

