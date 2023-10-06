Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Grant County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Grant County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Benson High School at West Central Area Secondary School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Barrett, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.