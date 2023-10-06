If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Hubbard County, Minnesota this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Hubbard County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Ogilvie High School at Nevis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Nevis, MN

Nevis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Barnesville High School at Park Rapids Area High School