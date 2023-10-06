Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Itasca County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Itasca County, Minnesota, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Itasca County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Grand Rapids High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: North Branch, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United North Central Co-op at Bigfork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bigfork, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
