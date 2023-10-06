Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Lincoln County, Minnesota is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Lincoln County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Adrian, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.