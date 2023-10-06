Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roseau County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Roseau County, Minnesota this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Roseau County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Frazee-Vergas High School at Roseau High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Roseau, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
