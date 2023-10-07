On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will square off in ALDS Game 1.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 118 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399.

In 66.7% of his 135 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has driven home a run in 45 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 52 times this year (38.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 70 .212 AVG .245 .295 OBP .327 .357 SLG .436 21 XBH 28 6 HR 12 28 RBI 37 66/28 K/BB 65/31 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings